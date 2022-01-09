JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 602,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

