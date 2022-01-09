Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.29 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KE were worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KE by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,140,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,539 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $20.87 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.95, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

