SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report earnings of $5.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

SRAX opened at $4.32 on Thursday. SRAX has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

