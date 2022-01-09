Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.02 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 74.02 ($1.00). Approximately 9,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($1.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £44.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Get Gusbourne alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Bentham acquired 813,926 shares of Gusbourne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £610,444.50 ($822,590.62).

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.