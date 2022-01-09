Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,413 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 331,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.09 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.