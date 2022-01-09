Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Sells $366,388.38 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

