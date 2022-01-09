Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Down 1.3%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.60 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82). Approximately 147,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 130,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.80 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £82.00 million and a P/E ratio of 76.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

