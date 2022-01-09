Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 842 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 59.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Essent Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essent Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Essent Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $47.72 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

