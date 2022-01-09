Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

