Deutsche Bank AG Sells 158,373 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

NYSE FAF opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

