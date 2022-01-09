Nancy Quan Sells 26,950 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90.

On Friday, November 5th, Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92.

KO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.