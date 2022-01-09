Deutsche Bank AG Buys 284 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $440.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The company had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.63.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

