StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 253.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,171 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $16.12 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.