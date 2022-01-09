Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.80. 1,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $329.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.14.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

