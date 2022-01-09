Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 913.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

