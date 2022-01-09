Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $437.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

