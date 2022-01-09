Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Declines By 30.6%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 1,212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

