Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.05. 73,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,943% from the average session volume of 2,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

