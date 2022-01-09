MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. MetLife has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.