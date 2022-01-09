Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to “Hold”

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Shares of UE opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 765,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

