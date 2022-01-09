Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOOP shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

