Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EMHTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

