Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EMHTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
