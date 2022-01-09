Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $105.66 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

