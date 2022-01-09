Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,585 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

