Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

