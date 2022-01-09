Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 269 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hershey stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.26. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

