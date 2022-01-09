Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $58,198,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

