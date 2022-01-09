Shell Asset Management Co. Has $285,000 Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $82,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

