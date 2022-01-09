Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ScanSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $892.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

