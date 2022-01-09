Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $821.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.