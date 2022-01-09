General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $628,941.57 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

