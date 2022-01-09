General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $628,941.57 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
