JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in JD.com were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 221.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 49.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $68.24 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

