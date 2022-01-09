Scotiabank Boosts iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

IGM stock opened at $416.33 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $338.18 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

