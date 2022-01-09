Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

