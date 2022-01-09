Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given New €243.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €233.00 ($264.77) to €243.00 ($276.14) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

