NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NXE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

