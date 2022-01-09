Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 160.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 94,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.