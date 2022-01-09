iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.