Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FRSH opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

