Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.24. Approximately 12,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,612,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Get Calix alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,265 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.