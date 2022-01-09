Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

