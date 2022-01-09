Boston Partners Sells 4,623 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BOX were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,683,539. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

