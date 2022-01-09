Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $502.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

