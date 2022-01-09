Boston Partners Buys 6,319 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.72. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

