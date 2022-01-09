Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 616.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $123.50 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

