Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 2,526 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

