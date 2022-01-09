Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Public Education were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $429.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.