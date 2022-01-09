Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $338,000 Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TFS Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 389.67%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

