Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.