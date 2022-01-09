Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

